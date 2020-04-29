Plans to develop the site of former Jimmy Shand pub set to get underway once lockdown restrictions lifted

Plans to redevelopment the site of an eyesore pub will get underway once the current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The site of the former Jimmy Shand pub on Dickson Avenue in Menzieshill is set to be transformed into six, four bedroom townhouses once the work is completed.

The latest pictures of the development, released by agent Jon Frullani Architects, show how it will look when completed.

The images have been released a little under a year since the developers, Dundee based West Developments (Scotland), bought the former pub building for a reported £258,000 from the previous owners, Star Pubs and Bars.

© Supplied

Barry Galloway, who is the of director of West Developments, confirmed that the development of the townhouse project is set to begin later this year.

He said: “We are delighted to announce that the development will be progressing as soon as current restrictions allow with a view to being fully completed in 2020.

“The renders provided by Jon Frullani Architects have given us a sense of excitement and goes to support what will be a popular and exciting development of bespoke four bedroom townhouses.

“Indeed, a soft release on social media platforms has led to early reservations which gives West Developments, and its local workforce, the impetus to progress as soon as possible.”

Previous attempts to turn the site into a supermarket had failed after the closure of the establishment in 2011.

Planning permission had been granted by the local authority for a similar plan brought forward by the former owners, Star Pubs and Bars before they sold the site last year.

Following the acquisition by West Developments, a more detailed plan was then submitted to the council on their behalf by Jon Frullani Architect in June 2019.