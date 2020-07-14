Plans to create colourful mural on vandalised Dundee substation

Plans have been unveiled to create a colourful mural on a regularly vandalised Dundee substation.

The SSE substation on Magdalen Green has been targeted by vandals several times recently, and has needed repainting regularly to clean up the mess.

However, West End Community Council has now submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council, asking for a photo-realistic mural by the popular street artist Paco Graff to be painted on the substation instead.

Russell Pepper who runs Open/Close Dundee, which has created a number of murals in the city, and is a member of the community council, says he hopes a mural will deter vandalism at the site in the future.

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “I proposed the mural during one of the community council meetings and they decided to push ahead with it.

“The substation on Magdalen Green gets vandalised quite regularly and SSE gets guys to come out and repaint it every so often.

“I find if there is a mural or artwork somewhere, people are less likely to deface it, particularly if they respect the artist.

“We are getting local graffiti artist Paco Graff to do it and he is really good at photo-realistic stuff.

“People won’t touch his stuff because they know who he is, he is a nice guy who is well respected.”

He continued: “The substation is a little, squat, grey, ugly building – there is nothing special at all about it, but this mural will make it much nicer.

“We want to highlight the increase in nature and biodiversity in the area which has been able to grow during the coronavirus lockdown.

“There are now a lot of goldfinches in the area eating dandelion clocks so that scene will be painted on one side of the substation.

“SSE is going to fully fund the whole thing – I pitched it to them as saving them money because they are currently having to repaint it so often, so they were happy to pay for this.

“At Open/Close we are trying to get street art and murals all over Dundee to bring people to the community green spaces and local high streets in different areas of the city.

“I hope there is scope to do even more substations in Dundee that are also regularly vandalised.”

The planning application for the Magdalen Green substation will now be considered by the local authority and, if passed, Russell says the artwork will only take a couple of days to complete.