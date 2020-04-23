Plans to convert former Angus nightclub into gym and takeaway resubmitted to local council

Fresh plans have been submitted to convert a former nightclub into a gym, takeaway and flats.

Developers have re-submitted an application to breathe new life into the former Candy on Forfar’s North Street, which closed in 2017.

The plans were first tabled three years ago and were opposed by some in the community because of the potential increase in pollution and congestion, and similar concerns have re-surfaced with the latest application.

The proposals would mean the building would mean the dancefloor would become a gym, the front bar would be transformed into a takeaway, and the upstairs lounge to a two-bedroom flat.

Blue Spark Ltd, the firm behind the proposals, claim there is demand for a gym in the town, while also citing the location as an ideal spot for a takeaway.

If approved, the three businesses would operate independently of one another but the building will be under the control of the applicant.

The operating times for the venues were also proposed in the application, with plans to open the gym from 7am until 10pm and the hot food takeaway from 4pm until 1am.

The developer has argued the late opening hours of the takeaway would be an improvement for the community, given that the nightclub used to operate until 2am.

But objections have been raised with some local residents fearing the development could lead to more “congestion, pollution, noise and parking problems” in the area.

Similar concerns were also raised when the application was first submitted back in June 2017.

Forfar Community Council, among other objectors, argued that the installation of the gym would lead to more people competing for limited parking spaces on the street.

The developers however, refuted these claims – instead arguing that there was “ample on-street parking outside the premises.”

Neighbouring businesses also objected to the plans for the hot-food takeaway, expressing concern over the need for another fast food premises in the area.

Until the venue’s closure in 2017, there had been a nightclub on Forfar’s North Street for more than three decades.