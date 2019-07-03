Plans to cash in on Angus area’s links to Robert the Bruce

A plan for Tayside to cash in on links with Robert the Bruce has taken a step forward, with organisers to meet national tourism chiefs.

The trail, which will feature places in Angus associated with the reign of the 14th-Century king, will be ready in time for the 700th anniversary celebrations of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath next year.

Organisers hope the project will capitalise on an upsurge in interest through recent films Outlaw King and Robert the Bruce.

Since the plan was announced in January, historian Norman Atkinson has undertaken painstaking research, including poring over 600 charters from the reign of Bruce, all of them written in Latin, as well as a trove of other material.

He said: “While many people are aware that when Bruce died, he ordered that his heart should be removed and taken on crusade, few know that the heart, carried by Sir James Douglas, sailed from Montrose in 1330.”

The proposal has won the backing of Bruce’s direct descendant, Lord Bruce.

“King Robert had a very strong relationship with Angus, and it is surely very significant that Arbroath provided the stage on which the signing of the declaration, an extraordinary moment in our nation’s story, was enacted,” he said.