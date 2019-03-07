Plans to build thousands of homes on Angus military base land scrapped

Plans to build 2,500 homes on land at an Angus military base have been scrapped.

The Ministry of Defence U-turn comes in the wake of fears the airfield disposal would undermine the future of the 45 Commando base on the outskirts of Arbroath.

The airfield section of the base was due to be decontaminated by the UK Government and handed over, free of charge, to Angus Council for the construction of thousands of new homes.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed the airfield’s retention and the £3 million value of the land will now be “reinvested in full in other projects in Tayside” identified in the Tay Cities Deal.

Mr Williamson credited a campaign by Angus MP Kirstene Hair as contributing to the decision, and acknowledged the “strength of feeling” in the area and among 45 Commando personnel.

Ms Hair welcomed the news.