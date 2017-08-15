Plans to open a new community centre in the city have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

If the proposal for Menzieshill is approved, the new facility will be situated in front of the existing community centre in Orleans Place, to the south of Charleston Drive.

As well as meeting spaces for community groups, the centre would offer a gym and sports facilities, a library, office area and a cafe.

Glasgow construction firm Holmes Miller submitted the application on August 9.

The three-storey sports hall, featuring four sports courts, is the largest part of the development.

The library will be situated on the bottom floor, next to the sports changing rooms, sports store and toilets, an IT suite, a reception area and offices.

Two community rooms and three “multi-purpose” rooms will be situated on the first floor, along with a gym and more toilets.

The development will also see a 50- space car park built and associated landscaping and footpaths developed at the site.

Brigid Craig — who runs the Book Appreciation Club on behalf of the University of the Third Age (U3A), which meets at the existing community centre once a month — said the development could give the area a “welcome boost”.

Brigid, 81, who lives in Longforgan, said: “About half of our members live in Menzieshill or nearby.

“I’d welcome this type of development to a part of the city like Menzieshill, which is an area I would say is in need of it.

“The centre at the moment is quite well-used and seems a bit dingy compared to some of the other newer facilities in Dundee.

“We have about 12 regular members who meet at the community centre.

“I think more of the U3A classes and groups would probably use a new community centre if there was space.

“Anything up there is certainly to be welcomed as the area does seem rather run-down, so this could really give a welcome boost to Menzieshill.”

Planning chiefs will make a decision on the application in due course.