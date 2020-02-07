Plans to build new homes on site of former Dundee primary school submitted to city council

Plans to build 21 new homes on the site of the former St Vincent Primary School have been submitted to the city council.

An application submitted by the firm KDM Architects Ltd on behalf of the Angus Housing Association outlined plans to erect 21 units for rent on the Pitkerro Road site, which has laid empty since the former school’s demolition last year.

It is anticipated that the development would be a mixture of houses and flats, with plans to build six four-bedroom houses alongside eight “cottage-style” flats and six two bedroom flats. In total, 75% of the houses in the development will have three or more bedrooms.

Included in the application is an outline of the current waiting list for housing in Mid Craigie area, which shows there is currently 58 people waiting for a two-bedroom flat.

This is closely followed by the number of people waiting on a three-bedroom flat, which currently stands at 44.

The application also outlines that the Dundee Health and Social Care requested that special needs accommodation is provided on this site, which will be comprised of a “single storey flatted block”.

As well as the 21 units, there are also proposals to include 32 parking spaces on the site for residents to use, with two spaces designated for electric car charging use. A cycle storage unit will also be available to residents.

Alongside the residential development, there are also plans to construct a children’s play area – with the southern end of the former school site being retained by Dundee City Council which is intending to develop the playpark for the local community.

The demolition of the former St Vincent’s Primary School began last February, almost a year after it was closed on summer 2018. Pupils moved to a new £17m North East Campus in Whitfield.

The site had been targeted by fireraisers in the months before the building was taken down.