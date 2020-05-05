Plans to build filling station and retail units on site of former Arbroath hotel rejected by Angus Council

Plans to build a petrol station and shops on the site of the former Arbroath hotel have been rejected by the local authority.

The Euro Garages Group, a Blackburn-based firm which operates petrol stations and fast food outlets across Europe, had wanted to transform the vacant site of the Seaforth Hotel into a 24/7 filling station with an associated retail unit and electricity meter kiosks.

The proposals also included plans to build a drive-thru coffee shop on the site, which Euro Garages estimated would employ five full time and 15 part time members of staff.

The vacant site, which lies near Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park, was previously home to the hotel before it was destroyed by a fire back in 2006 and has lain empty since.

Angus Council had previously expressed a desire to redevelop it with a 24-bed hotel and restaurant plan approved in mid-2018.

But the Euro Garages Group dismissed the viability of this proposal, citing an external report that found there was no market for a roadside development of this kind.

However, the local authority were not convinced by the filling station and drive-thru coffee shop proposals and decided to reject the plans.

Outlining the reasons for the refusal, Angus Council determined that the proposals were not a “suitable use on a site safeguarded for hotel and/or leisure, tourism or

recreation use”.

They also claimed the appearance of the proposed development would not contribute “positively” to the character and sense of place in the surrounding area.

Planners also argued it would not benefit the seafront or bring in additional tourism and visitors.

The developer can have three months to appeal the decision to the Scottish Government.

The Seaforth was originally a grand house from the early 1800s before being opened as a hotel in 1934. It offered 19 rooms, a swimming pool and two function rooms which hosted many of Arbroath’s major social events.

Euro Garages has been approached for comment.