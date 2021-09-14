Plans to build 97 news homes on former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes revealed

Plans to build 97 new homes on the site of the former Tullis Russell works in Glenrothes have been revealed.

Developer Campion Homes has lodged the proposals for a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses with Fife Council.

The potential development will occupy the site of the former water treatment plant adjacent to Cadham Road – which was built in 1962.

Demolition of former treatment works

The paper mill was demolished in 2019 while a former coal pit dating back to 1856, within the site boundary, has also now been capped.

A design statement submitted to local authority stated: “The development will provide a positive and active frontage to Cadham Road, with a variation in building lines offering visual interest as well as aligning with what is already present on the north side of the road.

“The principal road connection through the site from Cadham Road, as well as the other internal roads, will have trees and hedgerows included adjacent to them to enhance the overall quality of development present on this site.”

Wider £42m scheme for site

The finished development would be accessed via a new road off Cadham Road.

The proposed housing scheme is part of a broader £42 million redevelopment of the Tullis Russell paper mill site.

As many as 850 new homes will be constructed on the vast site over the next decade.

The iconic paper mill closed in 2015 after the collapse of Tullis Russell after 206 years – with the loss of nearly 600 jobs.

A biomass plant, operated by RWE, already operates at the heart of the former factory site.

Care home, retail and leisure facilities

The Campion Homes plan is the latest in a string of applications for the wider area.

As well as new homes, plans to build a 32-room care home and 16 retirement flats have also been lodged.

Meanwhile retail, leisure facilities, business space and industrial units will also be created on the 130-acre site.