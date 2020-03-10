Plans to build 40 socially-let homes on site of demolished Whitfield primary school

Plans to build 40 homes on the site of a demolished primary school have been approved by Dundee City Council.

The new homes will be built where St Luke’s and St Matthew’s Primary School stood on Longhaugh Road, and will consist of both houses and flats.

The facility will also provide parking areas for all tenants.

The school first closed its doors after it was amalgamated into St Francis Primary School in 2018, and the school was then demolished to avoid vandalism and make the sites ready for prospective tenants under the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

The new socially-let homes will be arranged in a cul-de-sac and built in a “cottage-style”.

Wheelchair accessible houses and flats will also be built on the land.