Plans to bring three major retailers to Dundee are scrapped by developers

A developer claims Dundee will miss out on hundreds of jobs after its proposal for a new retail complex failed to win the support of council planners.

Dundee-based Marketgait Developments Ltd submitted an application to the council in November outlining plans to build three retail units and one food and drink unit on the site of the former NCR factory on Myrekirk Road.

The site has been vacant since it was demolished in 2012.

It was anticipated The Food Warehouse – which is owned by Iceland Foods and would have been the first to open in Dundee –and Home Bargains would occupy two of the three retail premises, with Costa Coffee taking up the food and drink outlet.

It promised to create a total of 50 new jobs, with the majority to be created for the local community which would in turn boost local employment.

It was also indicated the proposal would “result in more than £10 million investment into the local area and the units would also improve consumer choice in terms of retail provision, resulting in increased competition to benefit the community”.

But Marketgait has now withdrawn its application, after planning officers recommended refusing the plans. The authority deemed the scheme contrary to the Local Development Plan’s (LDP) Town Centre First Principle – which states developments that could generate significant footfall should be located in the city centre.

A Marketgait spokesman said: “We had no other option but to withdraw the application and there are no plans to resubmit it at this stage.

“There were plans to have up to 200 jobs involved with the construction of the development and full-time employment.

“Given the report removed the site as an industrial allocation in the last LDP I am uncertain what else could come forward on the site – other than retail.

“We are scratching our heads a bit because if they do not want retailers on the site, then what do they want?”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have been speaking to the developer throughout the process.”