Plans submitted to turn former Stobswell pub into four-bedroom house

A former pub in Stobswell could be converted into a four-bedroom house after plans were submitted to Dundee City Council.

Tahir Parvaze Ishaq is looking to convert the former Lyon Bar into a dwelling house and submitted the application to planning bosses at Dundee City Council last week.

Mr Ishaq, from Dapper Threads in Commercial Street, bought the property back in September 2019 and had previously submitted a planning application last year to transform the pub into two separate flats.

The Lyon Bar only reopened in spring 2019 after being up for lease for two years.

Just a couple of months after the pub reopened, all of its windows were smashed after an incident where two people were assaulted.

Should planning permission be granted it would see the pub, which is on the corner of Erskine Street and Lyon Street, turned into a four bedroom house over two levels.

The current ground floor would be transformed into two bedrooms, an office room, a kitchen and living space and a bathroom.

The current pub entrance would be turned into a window, and the entrance would instead be round the corner and lead from a paved area into the new front door.

In the basement, which is currently used for keg storage, it is proposed to build two further bedrooms, a second bathroom, a utility room and an internal bike storage.

After he bought the pub last year, Mr Ishaq told the Tele he had grown up in Erskine Street and said he felt nostalgic about converting the former Lyon Bar into new homes.

He added the pub he understood the pub had not been doing well for a while as it closed and re-opened numerous times.

The Tele had contacted Mr Ishaq, who declined to comment.

Planning bosses will now consider Mr Ishaq’s latest bid to convert the property.