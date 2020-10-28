Plans submitted to turn Blackscroft church into a new restaurant

An abandoned church near the centre of Dundee could soon be transformed into a brand new bar and restaurant.

Blackscroft Property Company has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council asking to turn 57 Blackscroft into a brand new restaurant with an outdoor seating area.

This comes only months after Dundee-based Blackscroft Property Company announced plans to turn the former Reading Rooms nightclub, which is next door to the proposed new restaurant, into the city’s largest outdoor beer garden.

Currently the lower ground floor of this building – which was formerly St Roque’s Episcopal Church – is used as commercial office space.

However, should the proposals be approved it would see the upper ground floor level, which can be accessed at street level from Blackscroft, converted into a new restaurant with indoor seating for approximately 12 tables.

Meanwhile, the plans for the outdoor part of the site would see a grassed area between Blackscroft and Foundry Lane transformed into a decking area with 12 outdoor tables.

© D C Thomson

This follows the trend of bars and restaurants across Dundee trying to use their outdoor spaces as much as possible to keep serving punters while sticking to the strict coronavirus restrictions.

And to allow diners to continue to eat and drink al fresco in all weathers, it is proposed to build a translucent canopy over the outdoor decking area as well.

In the past this building has been used as a church, a distribution warehouse, an office machine centre and as commercial offices but has now partially sat empty for some time.

Back in 2014 there were proposals to turn the site into a children’s nursery, however this was refused by planning bosses at the time and no further planning applications for the site have been submitted until this latest application.

Planning bosses at Dundee City Council will now consider the proposals for the new restaurant.