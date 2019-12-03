Plans submitted to transform Toys R Us in Dundee into family play centre

New proposals could see the site of the former Toys R Us at the Kingsway transformed into a family activity centre.

In an application submitted to Dundee City Council, plans have been outlined to turn the Kingsway unit, which has lain empty since the toy giant shut down last year, into a multi-purpose play centre aimed at providing a variety of activities for families to enjoy.

Plans for the family activity centre have been submitted on behalf of Doncaster-based company, House of Play, which has been manufacturing indoor soft play and indoor soft adventure play equipment for more than 20 years.

The application submitted to the council said: “The proposed development at this location will be their (House of Play) first activity centre of this kind in Dundee.

“Their operations could include a mixture of ten pin bowling, trampolining, soft play, indoor golf and ninja run.

“House of Play are also considering including activities such as sky fly, snowboarding, neon golf, ropes course and roller gliding.

“This would be the only facility in Scotland to have these activities under one roof.”

Plans for the centre come after House of Play decided against a similar project at the Dens Road Market site, which it had gained consent for two years ago.

The statement added: “This consent has not been implemented as the Dens Road Market site is not viable.

“Following further assessment, the costs to develop the site for the proposed activity centre were far greater than was first envisaged.

“The Dens Road redevelopment has proved to be an impossible project due to the structure, design and service costs drastically increasing.

“This is mainly due to the complexities of the structure for this type and height of building.

“The funding options became less as the project costs far outweighed the land value.

“Instead, this site is being considered for a mixed affordable housing development.”

The proposals to turn the former Toys R Us Unit into the kid’s activity venue comes more than a year after the iconic toy store shut its doors of the Kingsway site for the final time.

The store, which first opened in October 1996, quickly became one of the city’s most popular shops and was among the more than 100 Toys R Us units that were shut down following the collapse of the retail giant in 2018.