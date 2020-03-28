Plans submitted for new nursery in Coldside area of Dundee

Dundee’s Coldside could become home to a new, modern nursery after plans were green-lighted by the city council.

The plans, which were submitted earlier this month and verified on Tuesday, propose that a new childcare facility is built on the former grounds of Frances Wright Pre-School Centre on Caird Avenue.

The state-of-the-art nursery will be able to teach over 70 three to five year olds and 30 two year olds.

It will employ 23 members of staff and include and include an open-plan play area, a quiet play area, children’s toilets, nappy changing facilities and an accessible bathroom.

There will also be external play areas for the nursery’s older children and a plant room, along with three snack kitchens and a staff room.

The new building will be protected by two meters of fencing and CCTV cameras.

Measures have also been taken to ensure that the proposed building is sustainable and eco-friendly.

The plans were submitted by Paul Clancy, Executive Director of Children and Families Service for Dundee City Council.

A design statement submitted with the application said “The site is located in the Coldside area of Dundee and is within an area rendered vacant by the demolition of the building, latterly occupied by the Frances Wright Pre School Centre, prior to its relocation to the new Coldside School Campus in Alexander Street.

“It is bounded to the north by Marryat Street, to the east by a public footpath linking Marryat Street and Moncur Crescent, to the south by open space and a children’s play area and to the east by Caird Avenue.

“With the exception of Caird Avenue United Free Church, which sits directly opposite

the site to the north, the adjacent properties are predominantly residential.

“Many public and commercial premises are close by particularly in Strathmartine Road.

“The brief is for a new Nursery designed to cater for 74 three to five year olds, 30 two year olds and 23 staff.”