Plans submitted for new Burger King drive-thru in Dundee

Dundee could be set to get a new drive-thru Burger King.

Proposals to build the new fast food restaurant have been submitted to planning bosses at Dundee City Council by Iceni Projects, on behalf of Marketgait Developments.

Should the plans be approved, it would see the restaurant and drive-thru built on part of the current Asda superstore car park on Myrekirk Road.

In the planning statement submitted to the council, developers suggest the majority of people who would want to visit the new Burger King would be passing trade ordering food through the drive-thru windows rather than customers sitting in for a meal.

It is also hoped the proposal will create a number of full and part time jobs as well, with the planning statement highlighting the majority of these jobs will be in the local community.

The statement said: “The proposed drive-thru unit is likely to attract passing trade and the proposed development would encourage shared trips with users visiting the adjacent retail units.

“The proposed development will contribute to the economic and social development of the area by providing complementary food and drink facilities and new employment opportunities for local residents.

“Overall, the proposed development would represent significant investment in the local economy and would provide new facilities to residents and visitors to Dundee to complement the existing retail offer at Myrekirk Road.”

The new restaurant will also have 32 car parking spaces, including three accessible bays, two electric car charging points, and six cycle spaces.

It would also be in addition to the two Burger King restaurants already operating in Dundee, including one in the Wellgate Shopping Centre and one in West Kingsway Retail Park.