Plans submitted for gin distillery in basement of Perth hotel

Plans have been submitted to build a gin distillery in the basement of one of Perth’s most iconic hotels.

Owner Eddie Anderson hinted there were hopes to install a distillery in the former stables area of the 250-year-old Royal George Hotel when he put it on the market in April.

Now Iain McDonald, of Perth Gin, has put in a request for planning permission to Perth and Kinross Council.

The blueprints outline a visitor facility and retail section in the ground-floor space on the Tay Street side of the building.