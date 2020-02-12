Plans submitted for 23 homes on site of former Dundee primary school

Plans have been submitted to build 23 homes on the former site of a Dundee primary school in the north of Dundee.

Local developer H&H Properties has submitted its proposal for a new street and housing project off Camperdown Road in Downfield, on the former site of Downfield Primary School’s infant annex.

The housebuilder hopes to build 13 three-bed homes and another 10 homes of at least four bedrooms each.

It has proposed including at least two parking spaces per home, electric car charging, cycle storage in each home – along with a new street connecting to Camperdown Road that will host the new dwellings.

The submission of the application is the culmination of around two years of work by H&H, and planners will have until April 9 to deliberate on the proposals before making a decision.

H&H did not respond to a request for comment on their plans – but the Downfield proposal is the latest in a number of Dundee projects for the firm.

Last year it lodged plans to build homes on the former Craigmuir Tennis Club on Dalkeith Road – but the plans were withdrawn a month later and are yet to reappear.

It was also behind the controversial Waterfront flats at Riverside Drive.

The redevelopment of the Downfield site, close to Strathmartine Road’s junction with the Kingsway, has been in the offing for some time.

It was reported as far back as May 2018 that Dundee City Council had agreed to sell the site for around £500,000 to a different developer.

No sale of the site has yet been processed, according to official records, suggesting the sale of the site is dependent on planning permission being granted.

Dundee City Council has agreed several similar sales in past, such as at the former Kingspark School site in Kirkton, with sales only being finalised when plans are approved.

However, the site is earmarked for housing in the latest version of Dundee’s local development plan – the blueprint used by planning officers to decide if planning applications merit approval – suggesting H&H’s proposals will be treated favourably.