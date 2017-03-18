Plans for a watersports attraction at Dundee’s City Quay took a step forward yesterday — after designs for the facility were unveiled.

Foxlake wants to build a wakeboarding centre, which would offer visitors the chance to ride a board pulled across the surface of the water, at West Victoria Dock Road — at the western end of the quay.

The company already runs a similar facility in Dunbar, East Lothian.

Locals would be able to take lessons at the facility and take on Foxjump — a ropes course above the water.

The plans have been put forward in conjunction with the city council and form part of the Waterfront’s redevelopment.

Meanwhile, designs have also been revealed for a proposed new visitor centre at HM Frigate Unicorn, also at City Quay.

The centre would include toilet and ticketing facilities, along with an information point.

It would be created out of a 40ft shipping container, with a curved wooden screen around the outside, which could be moved should the vessel be shifted elsewhere.

The Tele previously revealed how the centre was part of the Tay Cities Deal, which aims to bring more than £1.8 billion of investment to projects in Tayside and north-east Fife.

Ged Young, partner at architects Aim Design, said the wakeboarding facility would unveil part of the harbour that’s never been accessible to locals in the past — with a new pontoon and gangway access point.

He said: “The new proposal for Dundee harbour will provide facilities for a new wakeboarding centre which will be run by Foxlake — who already run a facility in Dunbar.

“The activity of wakeboarding will enhance and energise the experience of visitors to the harbour area.

“This is an opportunity for a new and exciting sport to be housed in the harbour area and also complements the ongoing regeneration of the Waterfront.”

Of the Unicorn plans, he added: “The new building will provide sustainable facilities to improve the enjoyment and experience of the Frigate Unicorn — enhancing the appeal to visitors to the ship and also the surrounding area.”