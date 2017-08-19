Plans revealed for shake-up of Dundee bus services

Some bus services in Dundee are to be axed as part of a shake-up by transport bosses.

Xplore Dundee has announced it will scrap service 14 (Douglas-The Stack), service 23 (Kirkton Asda-St Mary’s) and service 27 (Douglas-Ardler Village) by October.

Two new services will also be created as part of a review of services across the city.

Meanwhile a new off-peak service 4 route would connect the city centre, Perth Road, Scott Street, Kilberry Street, Lochee, Dryburgh and Clement Park while a new service 23 would serve Kirkton, Woodside, Lawside, Stobswell (for GP surgeries) and the city centre.

Alterations will also be made to several other services, though some routes remain unaffected.

Elsie Turbyne, managing director of Xplore Dundee, says the changes have been made after “careful consideration” of feedback from bus users in the city and follows an extensive consultation.

She said: “We continually review the performance of our routes and time-tables and we also take into account the feedback we receive at community meetings, online and through the travel shop.

“The changes coming in October have been planned after careful consideration and with the aim of improving the reliability and accessibility of our services.

“We listen carefully to what people tell us about our timetables and routes and we respond where possible to provide a sustainable and reliable bus service covering as much of the city as we can.”

Mrs Turbyne added: “That’s why we are extending some of our existing services, improving frequency and introducing new routes in different areas.

“We take very seriously our responsibility as the city’s main transport provider and we’re proud to be the link for thousands of Dundonians with their schools, workplaces and leisure pursuits.”

According to Xplore, service 14 will be withdrawn due to “unsustainably low” passenger numbers. Alternative connections will be available with the bus firm’s core high-frequency services.

Services 9a/10a will run through the Technology Park in the evening to provide a simplified and consistent service for commuters.

Service 1b will be re-routed via Byron Street with service 5 set to serve Perth Road and Tom MacDonald Avenue. West End councillor Fraser Macpherson was pleased with the changes affecting his ward.

He said: “I know a lot of other people in different areas may not be pleased but this is good news for the West End.

“I’ve met with Xplore Dundee several times and now they’re serving Scott Street, which is much more accessible for elderly residents.

“As far as I’m concerned this is good news even though the new service 4, which will serve the western part of the Perth Road, is only off-peak.”