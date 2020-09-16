Proposals to build a near-60ft tall telecommunications mast in Dundee, off Perth Road, have been rejected by city planning bosses.

Hutchison 3G UK had wanted to install the mast just off a footpath on Airlie Place to improve connectivity and make sure the city had the “essential” infrastructure required for 5G capabilities.

However, Dundee City Council has refused the application for planning consent, saying the telecoms mast was too tall and insensitive to the surrounding area, which is part of Dundee University’s conservation area with a number of nearby listed buildings.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

In the original design statement submitted to the local authority, the applicant had said they had paid “special attention” to preserving the character of the nearby listed buildings, including specific historical and architectural details of importance.

It said: “The proposal is set along a backdrop of existing tall mature trees to minimise the visual impact on the existing street scene.

“The area is a mix of urban uses in nature, with Dundee University buildings to the rear of the site beyond an area of open space.

“The majority of buildings to the rear of the site are category B listed, however the rows of mature tree line to the rear of the proposal help to shield views from the listed buildings to the north.”

The applicant added although the height of the proposed mast would have been only 18 metres (59ft) tall, the optimum height for 5G capabilities is actually 20 metres (65ft), and would have been designed using materials and colours which would maintain the character of the surrounding area.

Refusing the application Gregor Hamilton, head of planning at Dundee City Council, said: “The proposed installation of an 18-metre telecommunications monopole tower and associated cabinets will give rise to a significant detrimental visual impact on the surrounding area by virtue of the prominent position of the site and the height of the proposed structure.

“The applicant has failed to site the proposed mast sensitively within the streetscape, and has not demonstrated alternative locations have been fully considered.

“There are no material considerations that would justify the approval of planning permission.”

Mr Hamilton also added the proposal was against three different policies within the Dundee local development plan.

Hutchison 3G and Dundee University have been approached for comment.