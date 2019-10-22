Plans put forward to give former bowling club in Whitfield a revamp

A community group is hatching plans to renovate a former bowling club as an asset for locals to enjoy.

The Whitfield Development Group has been preparing plans for the clubhouse at the Whitfield bowling green for the last year.

It hopes to turn the disused club into a centre that could include youth facilities, rooms for community use and even an extension.

The bowling green could be re-imagined as an open play area, with facilities set aside for community gardening.

Early designs for the project were shown off at a community consultation event at Ballumbie Primary on Friday.

Amanda Symington, chairwoman of the Whitfield Development Group, said several meetings had been held over the last year to figure out exactly who and what the new facility should cater to.

She said: “It’s going to be a community asset and we’ve been going out to the community to find out what they would want from it.

“We’ve been to schools, speaking to the pupil councils, to find out what the kids want from it.

“A big part of what we’ve been doing is making people aware that the building is there – a lot of people don’t know it’s there.”

One of the aims of the proposed community asset – for which funding is still being sourced – is to give kids somewhere to go with their friends and hang out.

The former Whitfield shopping centre was once home to a community centre that was popular with families.

But after the centre was demolished, community programmes were largely transferred to the new-build Crescent building.

The north-east has contended with a problem of antisocial behaviour among youths for several years – a problem this centre could help to reduce.

The development group believes there is demand in Whitfield for community space which this new project could fill – without stepping on the Crescent’s toes.

Amanda added: “The Crescent is doing what it is doing and we would not want to be in the way of that – instead we would like this to be community-run and potentially even complementing what the Crescent does.

“It could be, for example, if the Crescent is holding a cooking class that is filling up, we could have another class at the same time in our building.

“There’s a lot of promise.”

Ewan MacGowan, vice-chairman of the development group, said the group was being deliberately ambitious with the plans.

“We’ve been getting plenty of help and advice from Dundee City Council and we want to get out to local clubs and things and say to them, ‘This is what we’re doing, what do you want to see?’”