Plans outlined to upgrade ‘fragile’ bridge next to Dundee’s Magdalen Green

The replacement of the footbridge over the railway line at Magdalen Green has been given an early boost.

A bid to transform the “fragile” bridge was discussed during this week’s West End Community Council meeting.

Dundee City Council civil engineer Calum Robertson said plans to modernise the walkway were at a very early stage.

The WECC was overwhelmingly in support during the discussions over the plans.

The council has also confirmed it is working with cycling organisation Sustrans in a bid to make the bridge more accessible to bikes.

Mr Robertson said: “The proposals are at a very early stage, but I welcome the support from the West End Community Council.

“The idea would be to make the new bridge more wheelchair and cyclist friendly by linking it more into the existing path.

“Currently the bridge is in a fragile state and we would like to replace it completely and make it Disability Discrimination Act compliant.

“We would need to liaise with Network Rail as the bridge would be closed overnight to replace it.”

The project would be completed in conjunction with the community partnership and Sustrans, who work closely with local communities and local authorities.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council stressed that proposals about transforming the bridge are at an early stage.

He said: “The existing bridge is not suitable for wheelchair users or cyclists so a bid has been prepared for Sustrans to try to secure money to assess the feasibility of replacing it.

“We are pleased that the local community supports the bid, but it is important to note that this is at a very early stage and even if replacement is feasible it would need a further funding request to be approved for that to go ahead.”