An award-winning fashion chain is preparing to breathe new life into a long-vacant Perth city centre store.

Upmarket retailer Joules has tabled plans to convert the old Austin Reed outlet in St John Street, which has lain empty for almost two years.

Proposals have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council for a new shopfront, as well as an interior refurbishment.

Joules has more than 100 shops across the UK.

No one from the company was available to comment on the move, or say how many jobs would be created.