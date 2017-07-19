The first images of what 10 luxury homes in the city’s West End could look like have been unveiled.

The artist’s impressions have been released as developers seek planning permission to start building high-end homes in Perth Road.

The company behind the application states that the 10 properties would be in a private enclave at the site of the former Blackness Nursery.

Jon Frullani Architect, the Dundee firm behind the application, told the Tele they believe there is a big demand for high-end, luxury homes in parts of Dundee.

The company’s owner Jon Frullani said: “Conversations we have had with estate agents and those in planning tell us there is big demand for luxury family housing, particularly in the West End and Broughty Ferry.

“Dundee has its connections with Ninewells and the universities so people are always looking for something unique and a bit special.”

He added: “This project is definitely a one-off.

“We are looking to raise the bar in terms of the quality of the build.”

Mr Frullani is liasing with the council on behalf of Martin Alan Properties, with the company said to be keen to start construction by the end of the year should planning permission be granted swiftly.

This could mean homes in Perth Road would be on the market for purchase by spring 2018.

The Dundee-based architect is positive about the project getting the green light.

Mr Frullani said: “The discussions we had with the planning department have been positive so far.

“We always try to engage with the council at the earliest possible opportunity to give an application the best possible chance and that is something we once again did here.

“While we are confident about the proposed development, nothing is guaranteed so we will continue to work closely with the council.”

No two homes in the plans are proposed to be the same, with the living rooms of some properties on the top floor to take advantage of river views

Other homes have living rooms on the ground floor where there are larger garden spaces.

Mr Frullani insists the homes would be a great addition to the West End and very much fit into the character of the area.

He added: “We are ecstatic and extremely excited by this project, which has a fantastic location.

“It’s another great opportunity to showcase what we can do and we could not be happier.”