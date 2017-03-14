Planning permission has been sought to build a number of new homes in Dundee.

The application, which has been put forward by Merchant Homes and Home Group Scotland, will see 13 buildings constructed to the north of The Crescent, Whitfield’s community hub, and east of Haddington Avenue.

The 26 homes will be a mixture of two-story, semi-detached and terraced properties.

A statement released by the firm describes the area as having been cleared of all buildings formerly on the site, having been previously developed for residential use.

The site itself takes up an area of 3.04 hectares.

The statement describes the development as an “awkward and challenging site, in terms of shape, topography and existing services”.

It states: “The proposal is for a residential development that will provide a viable and marketable development consisting of private and affordable housing.

“The approach to development will be sympathetic to the local area in terms of density, scale and massing; being consistent with local planning policy to create a unique development that contributes to the local environmental quality and built form of Whitfield.”

Each property will have its own garden space to the rear and side of the buildings.

While the gardens will vary in size, there will be a minimum space of 120sqm associated with each property.

In addition, 74 parking spaces will be created.

The application notes that the site will have easy access to Berwick Drive and Lothian Crescent and is in close proximity to bus routes, including one main route in the city.

Neighbouring community hub The Crescent consists of a doctor’s surgery, a cafe, a library, shared-use community and NHS rooms, retail units and office accommodation.

Dundee City Council planners will now consider the phase one application.

Whitfield has historically been listed as one of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

A lack of affordable housing listed as a factor adding to deprivation in the Whitfield area.