Plans for a multimillion-pound music centre in the heart of St Andrews are to be unveiled later this month by the university.

It intends to host a public exhibition outlining plans and designs for the new £8 million centre which it hopes to build on a site in Queens Terrace bordering the historic St Mary’s Quadrangle.

The new centre will offer practice, rehearsal and teaching spaces needed by student musicians and will also incorporate a dedicated rehearsal studio, a music technology and recording suite and a library.

St Andrews University aims to fund the project entirely through philanthropy and has already raised over £5 million thanks to the generosity of several lead donors.

The public exhibition will run at the Byre Theatre from January 22-27.