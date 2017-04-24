Plans have been tabled to turn a former bookies in Dundee into a tattoo and piercing parlour.

The application was submitted to Dundee City Council by Brian Davie of the firm Skin Bandits.

The new premises — to be based at 20 Polepark Road — was formerly used as a betting shop known as Barrett Bookmakers.

Brian, 38, who lives in Blairgowrie but grew up in Dundee, hopes the venture could help rejuvenate the Polepark area.

The father-of-one said: “I’ve been doing tattoos for five years but this is the first time running my own shop, with my business partner, Marc. We saw a few places but, for whatever reason, they didn’t feel right.

“Then we saw this one and, although the building has needed a lot of work done to it, it just felt like the right decision.

“The landlord has helped us with part of the restoration too, which has been great.”

The building sits between Bissell’s Bar and the Silver Pearl Chinese Takeaway, and is in the West End council ward.

Brian added: “Once we get in, we hope it’ll bring something to the area.

“There’s a sandwich shop just opened two doors down, so hopefully, this is the start of some regeneration of the street — giving it a bit of a boost.

“Dundee is a place on the up — I’ve done tattoos across the UK, including Sheffield, Wales and Perth, to name a few. But it seemed like a good time to come back to Dundee.”

Marc, 38, moved back to Dundee in 2013 after a stint in the Army, completing an apprenticeship in tattooing in Guildford in 2009.

He said: “I’ve seen how popular tattoos have become, and Brian and I were confident that we were good enough to set up on our own.

“We love tattooing and it helps to love the job you do, if you’ve got a passion for something.

“Dundee’s definitely on the up, there’s a lot of excitement about the place, so it’s great to be a part of that.”

Peter Menzies, chairman of the West End Community Council, said: “It’s good to see small businesses looking to get involved and it will be great to see a vacant unit being used.

“I wish them all the best for the future.”

Planners have indicated that a decision on whether to grant permission will be made in the next two months.