Plans for a retirement village on the outskirts of Dundee have been submitted to the city council.

Angus farmer Hugh Niven, of Pitlivie Farm in Carnoustie, is seeking permission to develop 60 homes for elderly people on land he owns at Linlathen Farm, Linlathen Road.

The application from Mr Niven, and his company Redwood Retreats, states that the houses within the development will be limited to people who have reached the age of 60.

The application is for a supported living community comprising 60 flats and also community facilities.

A report lodged by Redwood Retreats with the council states: “Our central idea is independent living within a secure, managed environment.

“Our luxury retirement flats are set within attractive, well maintained grounds.

“They offer the ideal base for the full and active lives typical of modern retirement.

“Our superb retirement properties offer independent living for those seeking to maximise quality of life in their later years.

“Residents buy their own home within the retirement village.

“They also acquire a share in communally maintained gardens and there is a restaurant, bar and lounge facilities within a managed environment.

“For those who require it, a full range of privately sourced or publicly provided care services are available, meaning residents can tailor their arrangements on an individual basis, while benefiting from communally owned facilities.”

Dundee City Council has set out a number of conditions that would apply if the plan is given the go-ahead, including that the development be completed within three years of work beginning.

Mr Niven must also undertake to upgrade the footpath lying immediately to the west of the site and leading to Linlathen Bridge to provide a safe pedestrian access.

He must also undertake to carry out work to the existing stone byre to make it wind and water tight.

The proposed development site is to the east of a nursing home already on another area on land owned by Mr Niven at Linlathen Road.

The site, which is linked to the main A92, has a gated entrance to gardens and park.