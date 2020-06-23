Plans lodged for 20 affordable homes on ‘derelict’ Arbroath site

One of Scotland’s largest housing associations has submitted plans to build 20 new homes at a derelict site in Arbroath.

The application, lodged on behalf of Hillcrest Homes, proposes a mix of affordable homes in the former grounds of Abbeybank House on Springfield Terrace.

If approved by Angus Council the homes would range from one-bed and two-bed flats up to three-bed family homes, with 10% being fully wheelchair accessible.

The 0.5 hectare site – which spans the old grounds – has been subject to numerous planning proposals in recent years.

Planning documents state the grounds are owned by Mr Derek McNulty. However, an agreement has been reached to allow Hillcrest Homes to purchase the site at the appropriate time.

Glamis-based firm James F Stephen Architects refer to the land as “derelict waste ground subject to complaints by local residents.”

The firm said: “We have been advised of constituents’ concerns as recently as April via the current landowner and Murray Agnew at Angus Council.

“The south section of the site has extreme topographical challenges that have stagnated

any development from progressing.”

The applicant added: “The intention is for the development to be built in a single phase that embraces the demolition of the small single storey derelict gate lodge to the south, located on Springfield Terrace. “

In a supporting document, the architect firm says the location is within reasonable distance of Arbroath town centre, and 24 car parking spaces would be created within the overall development.

The development would be constructed by Dundee-based firm George Martin Builders Ltd.

The applicant added: “Hillcrest has identified Arbroath as a priority location where there is currently significant demand for the type and mix of housing proposed in this application.

“Furthermore, it is considered that the proposed residential development is of benefit to Arbroath and the surrounding community, providing a commendable use for an undeveloped area which has lain dormant and neglected for a number of years.”

Hillcrest currently owns and manages more than 6,500 affordable homes.

The organisation states private finance is in place to deliver hundreds of new homes for social rent and mid-market rent over the next three years.