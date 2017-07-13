Dundee hotel bosses are hoping to build an extension to its function suite and manager annex under new proposals submitted to Dundee City Council.

The Taypark House Hotel, on Perth Road in the city’s West End, submitted the application to planning officers yesterday.

The proposal would see the hotel extend into its existing courtyard with an emphasis on a reuse of existing materials such as roof tiles and stone bricks.

An accessible guest bedroom for disabled customers would be extended if the plans are approved.

In addition, the hotel’s first-floor function suite would undergo a large-scale renovation and expansion.

An existing stained glass window feature in the suite would also be “carefully” removed and replaced in a new external wall.

Hotel bosses also wish to add another storey to the existing manager annex alongside the hotel.

The plans are currently awaiting a planning decision.