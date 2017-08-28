Plans lodged for 34 units to help new firms in Dundee

Plans have been lodged to build industrial units on a derelict piece of land in Dundee in a bid to help new start-up businesses get off the ground.

Dundee Industrial Association (DIA) has applied to the city council for permission to erect the units for general industrial use in the Lochee area of the city.

The company hopes to build a total of 34 units on a derelict site in Loons Road, which was previously occupied by RGL Contracts.

Chris Baltaziuk, property manager of DIA, based in Dundee’s Meadow Mill, said they were planning for the erection of the units to be carried out in two phases.

He explained: “If permission is granted, the first phase of 27 units should start very soon after. Based on the interest we get in the first phase, we would hope to begin the second phase of the seven remaining units after that.

“Hopefully the remaining units could be started in the near future once there is further demand.”

He confirmed that the 34 units would be for light industrial use.

He added: “This is currently speculative but it is based on what we believe is the demand.”

He said the firm already has units at one area on Loons Road, adding: “This new development would be a reasonably large one.

“We acquired this extra area of ground in 2015.”

Mr Baltaziuk said that DIA was involved in helping new start-up businesses get off the ground.

He added: “There would appear to be a need for this type of industrial unit.”

He said the company offered new and growing businesses cost-effective accommodation with flexible lease terms, avoiding the long commitments that may restrict many developing businesses.

He added: “With this new development, we hope to be able to help other start-up business get off the ground.

“If the application is granted, this will add to what we have already been able to provide.”

The application is currently being considered by Dundee City Council.