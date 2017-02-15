Plans lodged for £32.5m Tayside school project

Plans have been lodged for the first new Scottish secondary school in more than 20 years.

Details of the £32.5 million Bertha Park project have been submitted to planners at Perth and Kinross Council.

The long-awaited school will be part of a £1 billion city expansion being built by Springfield Properties to the north of Perth.

It will have a capacity of 1,100, with the first roll of around 100 pupils scheduled to move in August 2019. The tally will rise by about 120 each year, meaning full capacity will not be reached for at least nine years.

The school is described as “unique” in the Scottish Government schools programme in that it is not a direct replacement for an existing school, instead a new building to serve Perth’s ever-growing population. It’s understood to be the first new secondary school in Scotland since the 1990s.

The designs include an additional support needs unit and two all-weather floodlit pitches, as well as a multi-use games area. A biomass energy plant, which turns natural gas into electricity, will be built in the school grounds to help provide power.

Feedback from a public consultation has been used to shape the planning application. The public has until February 24 to comment on the plans before they go before councillors for a final decision.