Plans in place to turn former Angus Council building into community centre

A feasability study is to be carried out on plans to convert Kirriemuir’s Fairlie House into a community centre.

Graham Galloway, of Kirriemuir Connections, revealed the group was looking at the possibility of buying the former adult education centre in the town.

The plans are still at an early stage but the group has embarked on a two-stage process in the project development.

Mr Galloway, charity manager of Kirriemuir Connections, said: “The first stage is a feasibility study on the site to ascertain if the proposals would be viable and sustainable.

“The second stage is to gather support in the town for the project.”

Mr Galloway added Kirriemuir Connections’ lease on their current premises in the centre of the town was to run out next year.

Negotiations are ongoing in a bid to continue to lease the building in High Street from the owners, but in the meantime the group are moving ahead with the new project.

Mr Galloway said: “We already have interest from other Kirrie groups including the DD8 music group and the Kirremuir Men’s Shed group.

“However, we would be looking at getting other community groups and projects together with a view to creating a centralised Kirrie hub at Fairlie House.

“The plan is to create a multi-functional community space in the town, something that is much needed in Kirriemuir.”

Mr Galloway said the feasibility study would look at options including renovating the building or demolishing it and creating a new build on the site.

He said: “We still have to look at how this project could be funded.

“We are currently working with the Scottish Land Fund as part of their bid to buy the building.”