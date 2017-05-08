A planning application to demolish a disused factory in Dundee and build housing on the site has been lodged with the city council.

The plans, submitted by developer Paul Allen, propose the building of two detached and six semi-detached houses on the site of the former Baltic Factory in Fairmuir Road.

In a report to the local authority, the application states: “It is proposed that the former Baltic Factory be demolished.

“The factory is a single- storey stone-and-brick building with a series of hipped roofs in slate. It is currently vacant and not listed.”

No new roadway has been proposed as part of the application, with the report adding that car parking will generally be located directly between the pavement and the new building line in Fairmuir Road.

The report, submitted by agents Hiddleston and Feist, explained: “The proposed dwellings are arranged to form a new, clearly defined street frontage to Fairmuir Road.

“The new building line is stepped slightly to allow each dwelling to have its own identity.

“The main public spaces — living, dining and kitchen — are located on the upper floor to enjoy the distant views over the north of the city to the surrounding hinterland.”