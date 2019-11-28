Plans for wind turbines: More than 50 to be built in a ‘vote of confidence’ for Dundee

More than 50 new offshore wind farm turbines are set to be built in Dundee in what has been hailed as “an incredible vote of confidence” in the city.

The Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm project will provide enough clean energy to power around 375,000 homes when completed, at a cost of about £2 billion.

The 54 wind turbines set to be installed around 10 miles off of the coast of Fife will be built at the Port of Dundee before being sailed to the EDF Renewables-run site.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “I am delighted with this latest announcement that recognises those huge assets.

“It’s an incredible vote of confidence for Dundee but importantly, the relationship with the NnG team, EDF and Siemens Gamesa will be a source of strength long into the future.

“As leader of the city, I cannot underestimate the importance of this announcement.”

Construction on the turbines is already under way at the port, with the windfarm expected to be up and running by 2023.

Charles Hammond, group chief executive of Forth Ports, said: “This is great news for Dundee and we look forward to working with EDF Renewables and Siemens Gamesa on this major development that will bring significant benefits to not only the city of Dundee and the port but the whole of Scotland.

“Continued investment in our facilities, skills and infrastructure along with our £10 million industry- leading heavy lift quayside means the Port of Dundee is well placed to deliver this prestigious offshore wind infrastructure project.”

Also a winner in the project is troubled Fife manufacturing firm BiFab, which had not been expected to have any involvement in the NnG project.

It will build a number of the foundation jackets used to anchor the turbines to the seabed, while Eyemouth Harbour in the Borders is set to provide maintenance and servicing over 25 years.