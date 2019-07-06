Plans for vegan takeaway and delivery shop on Dundee’s Whitehall Street

A nightclub boss is serving up plans for a vegan takeaway and delivery shop in a prominent city centre retail unit.

Tahir Ramzan – owner of clubs past and present such as Industry, Yuppies, Beau and London – has unveiled plans for 6 Nethergate.

The unit, on the corner of Whitehall Street, was once home to Bradford and Bingley and later rebranded as Santander.

However, the unit has been empty since April 2015 after the banking giant implemented a wave of branch closures.

An application by Mr Ramzan’s firm, FMV Entertainment, suggests that could soon change.

The local entrepreneur has asked for permission to refurbish the ground and first floors of the building to create a sandwich shop.

Documents included with the planning application describe “a new vegan food shop, serving snacks, cold sandwiches and a selection of delivered, pre-heated food”.

There are no plans for seating inside the new venture – with the business pitched as serving food purely for delivery and takeaway.

The papers, submitted by James Paul Associates of Broughty Ferry, also reveal that up to eight jobs would be created.

Mr Ramzan said: “It’s probably too early to say very much at this stage – but there is a good gap in the market for this.

“We’re hoping to put something in this unit that will complete the area, to go with the other new sites that are opening up.

“It’s a new opportunity for employment in the area and for me, it’s always good to take a risk with a new kind of business.”

City planners have until the end of August to make a decision.

The building in which Mr Ramzan hopes to open his new business is B-listed and was built in the late 19th Century, according to Historic Environment Scotland.

If the application is granted, the takeaway will compete with the adjacent Nando’s for the custom of local shoppers and workers.