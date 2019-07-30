Plans for residential care centre in Carnoustie for vulnerable youngsters

Plans have come forward for a residential care centre for vulnerable youngsters to replace an existing service branded no longer fit for purpose.

Land has been identified by care provider New Breaks Ltd as a suitable location for two units to provide round-the-clock supervision for clients aged up to 25.

The company has submitted a bid for planning permission in principle for the site south of Muirdrum junction on Carnoustie’s Carlogie Road.

New Breaks operates a residential home at Carmyllie, near Arbroath. In its planning submission the firm said the current home suffered from poor access and was in need of “considerable investment”.

The firm said: “As the house does not belong to the company the significant investment required in the existing premises is not considered viable or feasible.

“In addition, the service’s referrals are predominantly young people who are approaching adulthood and the existing site is considered too remote to enable residents to develop independent living skills, an essential element of the overall aim of the service.”

Angus Council social work department has lodged a letter of support for the new application, which would also feature a small paddock for equestrian use.

The two blocks would comprise residential accommodation for a maximum of two children or young adults aged from eight to 21, with 24-hour care and supervision, and an independent living facility for one person aged 18-21.

Planners will consider the application.