Plans for one of Tayside’s first wheelchair-friendly playparks finalised

The final plans for one of Tayside’s first wheelchair-friendly playparks have been unveiled.

Campaign group Maisie Moo’s Magical Moments has spent the last three years raising money to build an all-inclusive and accessible playpark on the North Inch in Perth, and after raising £130,000 the final designs have been drawn up.

Mum Claire Wilkie wanted to set up a park in Tayside for 10-year-old daughter Maisie, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, meaning she can’t use a lot of mainstream play equipment.

Katharine McKay, of Maisie Moo’s Magical Moments, said: “We are absolutely delighted at what we have managed to raise, we are over the moon.

“We will be extending the current play park on the North Inch and adding some modifications as well.

“There will be a wheelchair-friendly swing, a wheelchair-friendly trampoline and a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, those are the key pieces of equipment going into this park.

“But we will also be adding a wheelchair-friendly park bench, adjusting one of the slides to include a platform for wheelchairs, adding a rumble bridge to give people a sensory experience, and building a sand table, which will be at a height for wheelchair users to get to it.

“Maisie is really looking forward to it – she has already sampled some of the play equipment at a park in Dunfermline.”

A number of businesses and charities are helping to fund this project, including £56,000 from the Gannochy Trust, Help for Kids who are buying the £7,500 wheelchair swing, and Tay Play who are contributing towards the wheelchair-friendly roundabout.

One of the unique selling points of this particular park will be the fact it is right next to a changing places toilet.

Katharine continued: “This will be the only park in Tayside that has the added advantage of having an accessible toilet and changing facilities.

“A whole load of parks can be inclusive, but having a changing place is a big selling point for this park.

“Having that right next door in Bell’s Sports Centre will take a lot of the worry away from parents who have to consider things like that when going on a day out.

“The North Inch is a fantastic site because the children can all mix together and there are big, wide paths as well – we are very excited about it.

“There have been a lot of hurdles to get over along the way, but we are delighted to be at this stage.

“Because of the Covid-19 situation all the dates have been pushed back by 12 months, but that side we have all the money we need now and the designs have been signed off.

“A tender for the work will go out in the autumn and the work will start in January 2021.

“This will be a great facility, it is definitely welcome and long overdue.”