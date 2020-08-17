Plans for new store Sports Direct store in Dundee submitted

Plans to bring a new Sports Direct store to Dundee city centre have moved a step closer after the company submitted its vision for the Murraygate base.

Bosses at Mike Ashley’s sportswear company are seeking planning permission to demolish the current signage at 64-66 Murraygate and replace it with new Sports Direct banners.

It is understood the retail firm will close its store in the Overgate when the new shop opens.

It was a controversial move by Sports Direct when they took back the Murraygate building from Tesco, which occupied the unit with a popular Metro store.

Workers were forced to take new roles elsewhere following the closure and council leader John Alexander described the move by Sports Direct as “bizarre” and he admitted he couldn’t see the motive behind the decision.

Sports Direct has been approached for comment over the current state of play with opening plans.