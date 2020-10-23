Plans for new seaside cafe submitted to Dundee City Council

Plans for a new cafe at the waterfront between the city centre and Broughty Ferry have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The proposals consist of a new eatery with an outdoor seating area, and would be built on a piece of property David Keir co-owns between the Stannergate and Broughty Ferry Road.

Mr Keir, a local businessman, submitted the plans this week.

He said: “I own the land with a friend, we’re looking to put a cafe there because there’s no sort of facilities like that in the area at all, and a lot of people go on walks which start and end there, so we thought it would be beneficial to build something for people to use.

“It’s also right on the cycle route, and there’s nowhere around that cyclists can go to get a quick something to eat or drink while they’re on their bikes.

“There’s going to be a small indoor seating area, as well as an outdoor seating area and toilets.

“We’re also looking to get a takeaway window put in for people who just want to stop quickly with their bikes.”

Mr Keir also plans to construct the cafe in a way which suits the area, saying: “We’re planning to make it out of steel containers, to keep with the idea of having the dock nearby.

“We haven’t thought of a name yet, but we’ll hopefully get something which keeps up with the theme of being near the dock.

“As for the menu, we’d be looking to keep it mostly traditional and tailor it to people’s recommendations.”

The cafe will serve traditional, homemade food, and would create a small number of new jobs in the area.

The would-be owner added: “I think we’d probably be looking at taking on five or six people on a rota.

“We’d need a couple of people there to do the kitchens, as well as some waiting staff too.

“I wouldn’t be running it myself, but I’ve got a few friends who are definitely interested in something like it.”

He also plans to open the cafe to take advantage of the warmer weather next year.

He added: “If everything goes to plan then we could be looking at getting our planning permission at the start of next year, then obviously we’d start looking at other things.

“The plan is to be open by the start of next summer.”