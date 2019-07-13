Plans for 38 new homes at former DWP building in Dundee city centre

Plans to build 38 flats at the former Department for Work and Pensions building on Dock Street have been unveiled by McGill Homes.

In a deal worth more than £500,000, the Dundee-based company has lodged plans with the council to convert the Grade B listed building which sits on the corner between Gellatly Street and Dock Street into residential properties.

As part of the proposals, the building will be altered and extended to create two-bedroom flats as well as building five storeys to the side and above the original building.

A planning statement detailing how the flats will be designed revealed southern balconies and views over Slessor Gardens with the V&A in the distance.

The central stair would also be removed and a lift could be provided to the rear of the development.

The site became the first major acquisition since McGill Homes was revived in May and strengthened the company’s focus on commercial to residential conversion projects.

When the purchase was first announced, McGill owner and CEO Graeme Carling said: “We are excited to make this acquisition and announcement, which will confirm our intent to refocus McGill Homes on conversions rather than new-builds.

“We looked at the site a number of months ago and it is the perfect project for our business.”

He added: “Although McGill works across the country, it is great to announce our first major development in Dundee and be part of the continued redevelopment of our Waterfront.”

McGill chairman Syd Fudge said: “These types of conversions are a typical development for McGill Homes and we are already in discussion to acquire similar development sites both in the city and around the country.”