Plans for new farm shop and 140-seat restaurant at Piperdam Leisure Resort

Plans for a new restaurant, farm shop and takeaway at a popular holiday resort have been submitted to councillors.

The plans, which were validated by Angus Council last week, push for the creation of a new shopping and eating area at Piperdam Leisure Resort in Fowlis.

Among the planned developments is a 140 seat restaurant, along with a one hundred-seater cafe and an outside dining area.

The restaurant will serve takeaway, and will have two additional bothy rooms for guests.

The plans also propose the construction of a new farm shop, which will sell locally sourced produce.

A dwelling house for staff has also been proposed by the company, allowing employees to stay on-site.

It will have three bedrooms, along with two bathrooms, a lounge and a conservatory.

The 600 acre golf and leisure resort is owned by Coppergreen Developments Ltd, which purchased it for £25 million in November of 2016.

In a statement submitted along with the plan, Dundee architects Hiddleston and Feist said: “Angus is a destination for both tourism and food and drink and both identified as key sectors within the local economy with a combined worth of almost half a million pounds to the local economy according to information on the Business Angus website.

“By building on existing nearby opportunities this proposal will enhance the offering for both these sectors in providing a destination of choice for high quality local produce to locals and visitors alike.

“With visitors spending on average 7.6 nights as per the 2018 insight report, this proposal would support further opportunity for continued spend in the local area given proximity to existing tourism accommodation and would further enhance the visitor experience and showcase some of the assets of Angus.

“The proposal will encourage continued sale of local produce and products direct to consumers rather than via largescale wholesale or to supermarkets and maximise local economic growth.”