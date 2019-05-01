Plans for new Dundee gym which owners hope children to pensioners will use

Plans have been unveiled to build a new city gym for everyone from kids to pensioners.

A proposed fitness centre could provide more than 65 classes for a host of people, including the Dundee Stars youth ice hockey team, if planners give the nod to Sweatbox Dundee’s bid.

Owners Sam McCluskey and Sheli McCoy have tabled their application to bring a CrossFit gym and leisure centre to Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The pair said they wanted to give something back to their communities through opening the gym, both having enjoyed professional sporting careers.

Mr McCluskey said: “This is not like any other commercial gym facility.

“Its main purpose is to have people using functional movements to benefit them in everyday life and improve their own health and wellbeing, not forgetting the fun aspect and building a community.

“Many people feel very uncomfortable when working out at a commercial gym, as they are generally very self-conscious and do not know where to start.

“This facility’s focus will be to ensure that all new members feel comfortable and move safely in order to improve their way of life, whether that be fulfilling a fitness goal or simply to run around with their kids and grandkids.”

He added: “The facility will also include a physiotherapy clinic to allow easy access and convenience for local workers and bring other clients to the area. The clinic will be operated by Sheli, a sports physiotherapist and human movement specialist, who has established herself as one of the best in Dundee.

“Being located within Dunsinane Industrial Estate will allow the local workforce to reduce time off work, increasing operation and benefiting adjacent businesses from employees taking less time off work. We have also been approached by youth sports clubs such as the Dundee Stars to hold strength and conditioning sessions.”