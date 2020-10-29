Plans for new care home in Dundee are submitted to city council by Angus-based firm

A Forfar-based care business has submitted plans to open a new nursing home in Downfield.

The application by Kennedy Care Group includes plans for the demolition of an existing care home on Garry Terrace, with a new, smaller facility to be built in its place.

If approved, the home would be Kennedy Care’s fifth facility in the city, with two in the Dudhope Area and another in Broughty Ferry.

Tom Dailey, owner of the care group, said: “What we’re hoping to do is demolish the current property, which is an older care home that we have owned for a while, and build a smaller, more intimate facility of maybe around 25 beds.

“I think that this would bring a good quality facility to the area.

“We aren’t looking to set the world alight with our expansion, we’re just trying to take it one step at a time with relatively small homes.

“We’re already in some challenging times for anyone in the business of care, so this is a bit of a gamble, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”

© Supplied by Peter Inglis Archite

The business hopes to create dozens of new jobs through the new development, with Tom adding: “I think we’d be be looking at around 30, at least.

“Ideally we’d be looking to recruit locally if possible.”

While the project is yet to receive approval, Tom hopes to open the facility will open its doors in the next two years.

Tom added: “We’re still a bit off, if we manage to lay a brick in the next 12 months then we’ll be doing well.

“I think that we’re looking at becoming operational in the next 18 to 24 months or so.”

In a design statement submitted on behalf of the Kennedy Care Group, architecture firm Peter Inglis Architects, said: “When the existing building is demolished, a new single storey building will be erected in its place.

“The new nursing home will have 25 bedrooms and be complete with lounges and dining facilities to meet the current requirements.

“There will be car parking on site for staff and visitors. Two parking spaces will be provided with electric car charging points and there will be bicycle parking facilities.

“A feature of the new home will be the private courtyard where residents can take part in therapeutic activities and the public facilities in the building will look out into this landscaped courtyard.

© Supplied by Peter Inglis Archite

“Currently, the Kennedy Care Group operate four care homes in Dundee. This proposed home has been designed to meet the latest standards for space and amenity as part of an ever-developing strategy.”