Plans for new care home on former asylum site in Dundee

Plans for a new care home have been unveiled for a former asylum in Dundee.

The proposals, for a 70-bedroom facility, would be built on the grounds of the Royal Dundee Liff Hospital.

It is not the first development on the land, on South Drive, with a children’s nursery already in place along with car parking.

Under the fresh plans, which have been submitted by ADP Architects on behalf of Liff Care Development Ltd, the nursery would be demolished and the care home built in its place.

The developer, which is owned by Consensus Capital Group, has said the new facility will be divided into three different sections for residents with various needs, including severe dementia.

These areas will consist of eight to 10 bedrooms and living and dining areas which will all be served by 24-hour care.

While some of the buildings which form part of the old hospital are listed, they will not require any work during the construction process, and no consent application is included.

The site will come with car parking spaces for 35 vehicles including four disabled bays and bike racks.

And will also come with a “beautiful, external” garden, according to the design report.

Liff was originally built as a pauper asylum to replace the earlier Dundee Royal Lunatic Asylum in the town, and it was originally known as Westgreen Asylum owing to its location.

In a separate report, the developer stated: “Consensus Capital Group are pleased to have identified this as a wholly appropriate location for expansion of their activities in the care home sector in Scotland and with a particular local market potential identified within Dundee.

“The proposals are in accordance with the adopted development plan policies and is supported by a number of other material considerations.”

The developer has been approached for further comment.