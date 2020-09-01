Plans for work submitted to council in latest attempt to ‘transform’ Broughty Ferry waterfront

Plans for a new cycle path through Broughty Ferry have been validated by Dundee City Council.

The proposals, which were submitted on Thursday and validated on Friday, are the newest step in a larger £15 million scheme to transform Broughty Ferry’s waterfront.

The scheme consists of a new “designated shared foot/cycle way” through Broughty Ferry, for cyclists, walkers and joggers to utilize, as well as an improved sea wall in order to prevent flooding.

Plans to fully integrate the windmill gardens into Castle Green Park have also been included in the submission, which would mean a section of Mill Road would be used to connect the two green spaces.

New gateways will also be installed at the entrances to Castle Green Park and an “avenue of trees” will be planted along Mill Street.

Electric bike charging stations and a widened cycle path have been included in the plans too.

The waterfront area next to the popular park is to be transformed if the plans are approved by the city council, with new seating and improved beach access being put in place.

The entire plan has been designed to preserve the look of Broughty Ferry.

In a design statement submitted alongside the plans, Dundee architecture firm Nicoll Russell Studio said: “These specific proposals are part of the much greater Active Travel proposals

between Douglas Terrace in the west to the Blue Seaway in Monifieth in the east, which in turn are co-ordinated with the Broughty Ferry Flood Protection works which are currently on site.

“Broughty Ferry, its castle, harbour and riverfront are a very special place so the proposals have therefore been developed to a standard in keeping with that.

“Likewise the riverfront, the beach and the Castle Green park are a wonderful resource for people of all ages and interests so they have also sought to rejoice in that setting.

“The proposals have been informed by previous layers of public engagement and via stakeholder engagement with Dundee City Council’s planning, transportation and environment departments and the council’s arboriculturist.”