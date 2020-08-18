Plans for new children’s activity centre in old toy superstore approved for Dundee retail park

Proposals for a brand new family activity centre in Dundee have been given the go ahead.

The former Toys R Us store on the Kingsway is now set to be transformed into a play and activity centre after Dundee City Council’s planning committee gave developers the green light on Monday night.

This new activity park will have fun activities such as 10-pin bowling, trampolining, soft play, indoor golf, a climbing wall and high ropes course, bumper cars and a sky rider coaster, along with a café and dining area.

Developers say this will be the only one of its kind in Scotland.

Once built, the centre will be open daily from 8am until 10pm, and from 10am until 8pm on Sundays, create up to 40 full time jobs and bring £800,000 worth of investment into Kingsway West Retail Park.

Councillor Will Dawson called for the proposals to be approved, saying: “The store has sat empty for a few years and it is difficult to locate this elsewhere due to the size and scale.

“It won’t be detrimental to other areas of the city and it meets the Tay plan and Dundee local plan.

“Therefore I am satisfied there is no material considerations to prevent this approval.”

He was then seconded by Councillor Mark Flynn and the proposal was passed unanimously.

Also at the meeting the planning committee approved two separate applications to build almost 170 new homes in the city.

A planning application for Kirkwood Homes to build 49 homes on land which is currently owned by Downfield Golf Club was approved unanimously.

© DC Thomson

The golf club will now sell the land off to the property developers and use the profit to refurbish its clubhouse.

And proposals for Avant Homes to build a further 120 homes at Baldragon Farm off Strathmartine Road were also approved.

Councillor Stewart Hunter had called for the proposals to be rejected over concerns about flooding and transport to and from the site, and was seconded by Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

However, he was voted down by 18 votes to five and the proposals were approved.

At the end of the meeting, committee convener Councillor Dawson thanked staff in the council’s planning department for working hard during the coronavirus lockdown.