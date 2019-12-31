Plans for huge mural of Olympian Eilish McColgan in her home city of Dundee

Scottish Athletics has revealed plans to create a huge mural of Olympian Eilish McColgan in her home city of Dundee.

The government body is searching for a suitable building for the artwork, which is part of a new campaign to immortalise Scotland’s sporting heroes and inspire a new generation of athletes.

Plans for Dundee were announced as the first stage of the project – a vast portrait of Eilidh Doyle in Perth – cleared a planning hurdle.

Eilidh, the most decorated Scottish track and field athlete, will be depicted in a three-storey mural on the corner of High Street and Caledonian Road.

The mural is to be painted by street art specialists Art Pistol Projects.

Scottish Athletics said detailed plans for the Eilish McColgan project will be unveiled soon, with more athlete artwork planned for other cities in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics.