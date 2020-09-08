Tuesday, September 8th 2020 Show Links

Plans for multi-purpose 4,000-capacity esports arena at Dundee Waterfront

by Frances Rougvie
September 8, 2020, 3:36 pm
© SuppliedA concept design for the arena.
A concept design for the arena.

Dundee City Council has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a company that plans to bring a 4,000 capacity multi-purpose esports arena to the Waterfront.

Northern Lights Arena Europe Limited (NLAE) plans to build a multi-purpose arena that will host around 4,000 seats, an esports academy for further and higher education, indoor sporting events, retail and live/workspace.

Esports is sports competitions using video and computer games, with teams often competing for multi-million-pound prize pots.

